Kentucky’s Build-Ready program opens the door to employment faster by shortening industrial project timelines and reducing costs, adding up to a win-win for companies and the communities they are partnering with.



Build-Ready Standards

In addition to meeting Shovel-Ready industrial site criteria, Build-Ready sites have their own set of standards they must meet. Communities in which they are located also must cross some t’s and dot some i’s. But there are plenty of resources for both sides to find more detailed information.

Site Prep Site Control Clear ownership of site and proposed building pad. Plat Shows restrictions, easements, land topography, and must be prepared by a licensed surveyor. Zoning Must be located in an industrial or mixed-use zone. If no community zoning, covenants must be conducive to industrial use. Building Pad Completed building pad with 50,000 square feet minimum, expandable to 100,000 square feet or more. Aerial Imagery Current images must be provided. Environmental Studies Includes Phase I, geotechnical, archaeological, and historical site assessment (not required if already zoned for industrial use). Stream and Wetland Mitigation All streams and wetlands on tract must be cleared and mitigated. Permits and Approvals Those required by state and local government must be completed and documented. Site Plan Must show the building footprint, utility locations, parking areas, erosion control, etc., and must be approved by local government. Infrastructure Road Access Must be accessible by an AA-rated truck route with a plan to extend property access. 3-Phase Power Should be served by 3-phase power able to support industrial usage. Water, Sewer, and Gas Lines capable of supplying industrial users must serve the site and/or the industrial park location. Telecommunications Provider should offer T-1 or greater service. Building plans Preliminary Design A building rendering, preliminary design, and preliminary construction plans are required. Construction Plan Process by which the project would move to construction must be identified. Cost and Schedule Projections Establish cost estimates and realistic construction timelines. Project Funding Detailed plan for project funding and completion must be provided. Rendering For marketing purposes, color renderings of proposed building must be provided. Community checklist – Communities considering Build-Ready certification should make sure they first review this checklist: Site plat Master site plan/development plan Building pad certification by licensed engineer Aerial site imagery Utility line extension permit & cost estimates Road access/extension plan Environmental studies Stream & wetland mitigation plan Storm water construction permit Preliminary building design Building construction plan Cost and schedule projections for building Project funding plan Building rendering Sale price set for Build-Ready tract Verification pad construction is complete Build-Ready sites ready communities – Build-Ready sites ready communities for business by: Identifying a site. Constructing a build-ready pad at least 50,000 square feet expandable to 100,000 square feet or more. Ensuring proper zoning. Resolving environmental issues. Providing an engineer- approved property plat and developing site and building plans. Extending utilities to the site. Planning site road access. Outlining project costs and construction timelines.



Build-Ready: the finished product

It might be hard to visualize how a Build-Ready tract looks before and after it is home to a thriving industrial building that provides jobs for its community. Check out two virtual sites in Logan and Barren counties:

Logan County



Barren County:



Amy Cobb from January 2017 Issue