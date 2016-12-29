Great Outdoors Challenge

DAVE BAKER, KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF FISH & WILDLIFE RESOURCES

Thirty years ago, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife biologists Harold Barber and Lee Nelson performed a natural phenomenon study. They documented the months when animals migrated, flowers bloomed, wildlife were born, and other events going on in the natural world.

Turn this into a family game for Monthly Prizes!

Download the below and keep track of the natural phenomenon you find each month. Tell us about some interesting finds on Facebook or Twitter. Real outdoor enthusiasts will check off all!

The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife 2017 Kentucky Afield Outdoor Calendar also features many of these phenomena, with hunting and fishing tips, nature events, and a list of every major meteor shower. Order online at www.fw.ky.gov, $7.50.

Download: Great Outdoors Poster