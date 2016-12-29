Great Outdoors Challenge

DAVE BAKER, KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT OF FISH & WILDLIFE RESOURCES
Thirty years ago, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife biologists Harold Barber and Lee Nelson performed a natural phenomenon study. They documented the months when animals migrated, flowers bloomed, wildlife were born, and other events going on in the natural world.
- January
- Squirrels born
- Woodcock begin spring migration
- Wintering bald eagle numbers peak in western Kentucky
- Canada goose numbers peak in western Kentucky
- February
- Winter turkey flocks reach highest numbers
- Great horned owls begin incubating eggs
- Woodcock begin singing and courtship flights
- Opossums born
- Wood frogs breed during the first warm rain following a hard January freeze
- Wood ducks look for nest sites
- March
- Chorus frogs call on warm afternoons
- Garter snakes emerge from hibernation and bask on sunny afternoons
- Groundhogs graze along grassy roadsides
- Snow trillium blooms in Bluegrass region
- Turkeys begin gobbling
- Ospreys begin nesting
- Great blue herons incubate eggs
- April
- Morel mushrooms fruiting in woodlands
- Male quail set up territories and begin calling
- Coyotes and bobcats born
- Spring broods of luna moths appear
- Redbuds and dogwoods bloom
- Raccoons born
- Large-flower trillium bloom on wooded slopes
- Turkey hens incubate eggs
- Wood duck eggs hatch
- May
- Largemouth bass spawn
- Pink/yellow lady’s slippers bloom
- Peak of spring warbler migration
- Bluegill spawn
- Skunks born
- Gray bats give birth in remote caves
- Kentucky darters at peak breeding colors
- Channel catfish spawn
- June
- Deer fawns born
- Mountain laurel blooms
- Endangered least terns nest on Mississippi and Ohio river sand bars
- Red azaleas and purple fringed orchids bloom on Black Mountain
- Box turtles lay eggs
- Beavers born
- Rhododendrons bloom in deep hemlock ravines
- Hellgrammites change into dobsonflies
- July
- American lotus and water lilies bloom in swamps and ponds
- Yellow-fringed orchids bloom on crest of Pine Mountain
- Gray fox pups begin hunting for themselves
- Fox squirrels have second litters
- Goldfinches begin building nests
- Hummingbirds mate and nest
- Black racers, king and rat snakes lay eggs
- Quail hatch peaks
- Blackberries peak
- August
- Summer wildflowers are at the best in prairie remnants, barrens, and glades
- Late rabbit clutches still showing up
- Garter snakes and water snakes begin to bear broods
- September
- Second litter of gray squirrels born
- Grouse broods disperse
- Indiana bats begin courtship flights at Carter Caves State Resort Park
- Grouse begin drumming
- Woodcock migrate through Kentucky
- Early migratory geese arrive in western Kentucky
- Deer shed velvet from antlers
- October
- Fall leaf color typically peaks in late October
- Snakes begin moving to hibernation sites
- Chimney swifts migrate south for the winter
- Bald eagles begin moving into Kentucky for the winter
- Peak of fall mallard migration
- Persimmons ripen after first good frost
- November
- Peak of deer rut
- Sandhill cranes begin flying over
- Woodcock fall migration peaks
- Fill birdfeeders for the winter
- Waterfowl move into state
- December
- Young turkey gobblers leave family groups to form own flocks
- Deer begin dropping antlers
- Hibernating colonies of Indiana bats reach peak