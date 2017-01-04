Local flavors are amazing

California native now cooks in the Bluegrass

What sort of chef prefers Kentucky’s food to California’s?

Gwyn Artz, below, the chef-owner of County Seat Kitchen & Bar in Lebanon. “The produce in Kentucky—the bourbon, the ham—tastes so much better than any place I’ve ever lived,” says the California native.

When she opened her restaurant in July, she aimed to use as many local ingredients as possible. In addition, the cozy restaurant has a stage area for local talent, and additional banquet room for local group events.

“I just love everything about Kentucky,” Gwyn says. “The people here are just so fabulous and the little town of Lebanon is crazy and weird and I love it.”

Kitchen Bar, as Gwyn calls it, is located at 201 North Depot Street, Lebanon; www.countyseatky.com; Facebook: County Seat Kitchen & Bar; (270) 321-4301. Open Wednesday–Saturday 4 p.m.–close, Sunday brunch 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Green Chili Pork

3 lbs fresh ham or pork shoulder

1 Tbsp canola oil

1 C chopped onion

3 garlic cloves

2 C chicken stock

14-oz can stewed tomatoes

4 charred and peeled fresh green Anaheim chilies (or substitute dried, red

ancho chilies, ground)

2 cups cubed potatoes

1 Tbsp cilantro

2 tsp each ground cumin, smoked paprika, oregano, and fennel seed

1 tsp salt

1⁄4 tsp pepper

1 can pinto beans

25-oz can hominy

Garnishes: fresh cilantro, sour cream, cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage, scallions, and/or corn tortillas

Cut pork in 1-inch cubes. Heat oil in a wide, deep, heavy pot over high heat. Brown the meat in several batches, giving the cubes room, removing one group of cubes before adding the next.

Add onion and garlic and cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring once or twice. Add pork, stock, tomatoes, chilies, potatoes, and seasonings; bring to a simmer for 45 minutes. Add beans and hominy and cook 30 minutes more, or until pork is tender. Serve in bowls and pass garnishes. Serves 12.

Cooking Tips

• High-quality, fresh corn tortillas, like the kind that Gwen Artz serves at County Seat Kitchen Bar, can be purchased at Tortilleria y Taqueria Ramirez, 1429 Alexandria Drive, just off U.S. 60 (Versailles Road) west of Lexington.• Beef chuck or shoulder can be substituted for pork in the chili. Canned, chopped green chilies can be substituted for fresh.• Leftover chili can be used as a filling for the enchiladas verdes.

Easy Enchiladas Verdes

Recipe by Sarah Fritschner

2 to 3 C cooked chicken, diced

3 C tomatillo-based green sauce

1 C crumbled queso Oaxaca (white Mexican cheese)

1 C shredded sharp cheddar

12 (or so) 6-inch corn tortillas

Heat oven to 375°. Spray a 9- by 13-inch pan with cooking spray. Pour 1 cup of sauce into the pan to cover the bottom. Combine chicken in a bowl with 1 cup sauce and stir. Mix the cheeses.

In a dry skillet over high heat, warm tortillas for 30 or so seconds, flipping often, and stacking as you finish. Fill each tortilla with a scant 1⁄4 C of chicken and sprinkle in a little cheese. Roll to enclose filling and place seam side down in baking dish. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over rolls, and sprinkle evenly with any cheese that’s left. Bake 25 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. Serve with more green sauce, if desired. Serves 4.

Sarah Fritschner January 2017 Issue

Edis Celik