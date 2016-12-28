2017 Teacher Achievement Awards

Congratulations to the Kentucky Teachers of the Year Ron Skillern, a 30-year teaching veteran and social studies teacher for the past 19 years at Bowling Green High School; Kentucky Middle School Teacher of the Year Sarah Mills, a 7th-grade science teacher at Eastside Middle School in Bullitt County; and Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Kellie Jones, a 4th-grade teacher at Taylor County Elementary School for 24 years, pictured with the Kentucky Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt.

The three joined 21 other teachers who were honored with the 2017 Valvoline Inc. Teacher Achievement Awards on October 19, 2016, at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

Jones and Mills received $3,000 each and an art-glass vase from Valvoline Inc., while Skillern received $10,000 and a commemorative crystal-glass bowl. In addition, the Kentucky Department of Education will provide a sabbatical or suitable alternative for Skillern, who also will represent the state in the 2017 National Teacher of the Year competition. The remaining 21 winners each received $500 cash awards and framed certificates.

Anita Richter from January 2017 Issue

Photo: Kentucky Department of Education